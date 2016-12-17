Walker renews push for Fund earnings to fill deficit
Gov. Bill Walker called for continued budget cuts, more state wage freezes, fuel tax increases and again proposed using Permanent Fund income to shrink Alaska's $3 billion-plus annual deficit in his 2018 fiscal year budget package released Thursday. The administration's $4.21 billion fiscal 2018 operating budget plan would modestly cut unrestricted General Fund, or UGF, spending by $47 million over the current, 2017 fiscal year budget.
