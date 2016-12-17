Walker renews push for Fund earnings ...

Walker renews push for Fund earnings to fill deficit

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Gov. Bill Walker called for continued budget cuts, more state wage freezes, fuel tax increases and again proposed using Permanent Fund income to shrink Alaska's $3 billion-plus annual deficit in his 2018 fiscal year budget package released Thursday. The administration's $4.21 billion fiscal 2018 operating budget plan would modestly cut unrestricted General Fund, or UGF, spending by $47 million over the current, 2017 fiscal year budget.

Dillingham, AK

