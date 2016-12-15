Snake Lake homesteader hospitalized for cold exposure, other injuries
A 68-year old-man was rescued Tuesday after abandoning his homestead near the mouth of the Snake River west of Dillingham. Mike Branson, originally of Texas, had hiked through the night and reached the East Creek Lodge at the boat launch, but was suffering from cold exposure when he got there.
