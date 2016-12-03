Public weighs in on Kenai judge candidates

There's going to be a new Kenai Superior Court judge in town, though his or her arrival will be slightly delayed by a change in selection procedure this year. The Alaska Judicial Council heard from members of the public Saturday at the Kenai Courthouse before interviewing the six candidates for the Kenai Superior Court judge seat being left open by Carl Bauman, who is not seeking retention this year and will step down in February.

