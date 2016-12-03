Public weighs in on Kenai judge candi...

Public weighs in on Kenai judge candidates

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

There's going to be a new Kenai Superior Court judge in town, though his or her arrival will be slightly delayed by a change in selection procedure this year. The Alaska Judicial Council heard from members of the public Saturday at the Kenai Courthouse before interviewing the six candidates for the Kenai Superior Court judge seat being left open by Carl Bauman, who is not seeking retention this year and will step down in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dillingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16) May '16 USA these days 1
News 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16) Apr '16 Roll 1
Marty terstegge (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smileyface 1
Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15) Nov '15 juuddson waklters 1
News Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15) Sep '15 Baroque Obama - T... 1
News Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15) Sep '15 Joe Balls 11
News Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15) Aug '15 Le Jimbo 20
See all Dillingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dillingham Forum Now

Dillingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dillingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dillingham, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC