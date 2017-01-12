Overdue Manokotak man back safe, state troopers say
A ground-based search-and-rescue was spun up Thursday morning looking for a man reported missing from Manokotak, but state troopers reported before noon that Marcus Wyagon, 25, had been found. State troopers in Dillingham said they were notified late Wednesday afternoon that Wyagon was considered overdue, and may have started walking to Dillingham up to 48 hours prior.
