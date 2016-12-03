For Bryce Edgmon, Alaska's first Alaska Native speaker of the House,...
Alaska's past generations of rural legislative leaders helped build the state's Bush communities by tapping the steady stream of oil money for schools, programs and basic infrastructure. But now, with low oil prices and dwindling production drying up that revenue stream Dillingham Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who's set to become the next state House Speaker, is trying to head off a collapse in rural Alaska.
