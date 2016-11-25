Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 25,...

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: KSKA

Just before heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Alaska Division of Elections made its final count Wednesday of outstanding ballots from the November 8th General Election. Dillingham Democrat Bryce Edgmon will be the first speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives from off the road system or outside of Southeast Alaska since Nome's Howard Lyng in the Territorial Legislature of 1941.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dillingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16) May '16 USA these days 1
News 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16) Apr '16 Roll 1
Marty terstegge (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smileyface 1
Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15) Nov '15 juuddson waklters 1
News Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15) Sep '15 Baroque Obama - T... 1
News Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15) Sep '15 Joe Balls 11
News Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15) Aug '15 Le Jimbo 20
See all Dillingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dillingham Forum Now

Dillingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dillingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dillingham, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,446

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC