Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 25, 2016
Just before heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Alaska Division of Elections made its final count Wednesday of outstanding ballots from the November 8th General Election. Dillingham Democrat Bryce Edgmon will be the first speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives from off the road system or outside of Southeast Alaska since Nome's Howard Lyng in the Territorial Legislature of 1941.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Add your comments below
Dillingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16)
|May '16
|USA these days
|1
|6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Roll
|1
|Marty terstegge (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smileyface
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|juuddson waklters
|1
|Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Baroque Obama - T...
|1
|Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Joe Balls
|11
|Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Le Jimbo
|20
Find what you want!
Search Dillingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC