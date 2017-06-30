BAYER INVIGOR DONATES $50,000 TO NON-PROFITS ON BEHALF OF N.D. CANOLA FARMERS Jul. 6, 2017 Source: Bayer news release The 2017 More For Everyone program, made possible by Bayer's InVigor canola hybrids, will help rebuild a school damaged by fire, assist with multiple backpack lunch programs, provide two new AED's to a non-profit located 60 miles from the nearest hospital, help purchase new fire equipment for a local fire department, provide a handicap lift for clients at a therapeudic horse riding program and assist with numerous other non-profit endeavours important to U.S. InVigor canola farmers.

