Bayer InVigor Donates $50,000 To Non-...

Bayer InVigor Donates $50,000 To Non-Profits On Behalf Of N.D. Canola Farmers

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

BAYER INVIGOR DONATES $50,000 TO NON-PROFITS ON BEHALF OF N.D. CANOLA FARMERS Jul. 6, 2017 Source: Bayer news release The 2017 More For Everyone program, made possible by Bayer's InVigor canola hybrids, will help rebuild a school damaged by fire, assist with multiple backpack lunch programs, provide two new AED's to a non-profit located 60 miles from the nearest hospital, help purchase new fire equipment for a local fire department, provide a handicap lift for clients at a therapeudic horse riding program and assist with numerous other non-profit endeavours important to U.S. InVigor canola farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dickinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OpenOffice (Jun '11) Mar '17 Adana 2
rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07) Feb '17 James J 33
Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
South Heart Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Arkansas Resident 1
New In Town (Jul '15) Aug '15 KingFix 4
See all Dickinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dickinson Forum Now

Dickinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dickinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Dickinson, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,606 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC