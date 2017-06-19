There's no place like home
Submitted Photo Tim and Deanna Reiten celebrate 16 years of marriage by moving to Minot. Tim, an accomplished journalist and revolutinary president of Reiten Television, is retired and enjoys life in his hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dickinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OpenOffice (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Adana
|2
|rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|James J
|33
|Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|South Heart Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Arkansas Resident
|1
|New In Town (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|KingFix
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dickinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC