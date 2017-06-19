Ranchers sell cattle due to dry conditionsWednesday, June 7Ita s a...
Cattle producers spend their lifetime building a cattle herd, now many of those cows have to be sold because the pastures are drying up and the hay crop is short. Larry Schnell with Stockmen's Livestock Exchange in Dickinson says they have been selling 400-600 pairs each week for the past month.
