ND drought resources webpage available
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has launched a new webpage to provide resource information for farmers and ranchers who have been hit hard by the severe drought that has spread across North Dakota. The webpage provides information to help farmers and ranchers connect with federal, state and local resources.
