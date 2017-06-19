Heitkamp gathers Dickinson community members to discuss battling opioid epidemic
In the height of the oil boom in 2013, the opioid epidemic had just started to take hold in North Dakota with 20 deaths that year, according to the Center for Disease control. Tears, as a mother describes finding her son dead after coming home from school and going to bed with drugs in his system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Dickinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OpenOffice (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Adana
|2
|rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|James J
|33
|Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|South Heart Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Arkansas Resident
|1
|New In Town (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|KingFix
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dickinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC