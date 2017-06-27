Day for free dental care for veterans
Nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country, including in Minot, Bismarck and Dickinson will open their doors on Saturday, June 24, to provide a day of free dental care for thousands of the nation's veterans. Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at a participating office and will receive free care that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Dickinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OpenOffice (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Adana
|2
|rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|James J
|33
|Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|South Heart Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Arkansas Resident
|1
|New In Town (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|KingFix
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dickinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC