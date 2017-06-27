Day for free dental care for veterans

Day for free dental care for veterans

Nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country, including in Minot, Bismarck and Dickinson will open their doors on Saturday, June 24, to provide a day of free dental care for thousands of the nation's veterans. Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at a participating office and will receive free care that day.

