Trying and finally succeeding
On Wednesday afternoon, a piano appeared in Memorial Hall of the Capitol building, ready for a song fest to end the session. The session didn't end until after 8 p.m. Thursday, almost two weeks after Easter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dickinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OpenOffice (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Adana
|2
|rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|James J
|33
|Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|South Heart Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Arkansas Resident
|1
|New In Town (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|KingFix
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dickinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC