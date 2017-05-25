Phoenix police: Woman accused of aidi...

Phoenix police: Woman accused of aiding escapee is arrested Saturday, May 6

Saturday May 6

Authorities say a woman who allegedly helped a potentially dangerous sex offender after his escape from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program last month has been arrested. Phoenix police say 38-year-old Amber Wilson is accused of attempting to conceal Randy Layton's location and hindering their investigation.

