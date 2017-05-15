Escaped Arizona sex offender arrested in North Dakota Friday, May 5

Escaped Arizona sex offender arrested...

Authorities say a potentially dangerous sex offender who escaped from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program late last month has been arrested in North Dakota. Phoenix police announced Thursday evening that 38-year-old Randy Layton was taken into custody in Dickinson by the U.S. Marshals Service and arrangements are being made to extradite him to Arizona.

