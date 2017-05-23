Craig and Barbara Sorenson, Plaintiff...

Craig and Barbara Sorenson, Plaintiffs and Appellees v. LLC LLC Xto...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: FindLaw

Craig and Barbara Sorenson, Plaintiffs and Appellees v. Bakken Investments LLC, Creeping Cedar Oil, LLC, XTO Energy, Inc., Black Stone Minerals Co., LP, Pierce Exploration and Production Corp., Emile-Jean, Baesch-Muller, Ann-Marie Kienz Baesch, Milton S. Olson, Palmer and Doris Norby, Donald Karst, Wendell and Carole Tasker, Neal "Tuke" P. Burgess as Personal Representative for the Estate of Alan D. Burgess, Neal Burgess, Claire and Lois Bjorgen, William R. Anderson, LEAF Minerals, LLC, Ryan Masset, Peter Masset, Tricia Steffan, Kristi Anseth, Jay Anseth, Siri Njos, Avalon North, LLC, Red Rhino Resources, LLC, Dakota West Energy, Stallings Properties Ltd., Joe Gieb III, Sara Gieb, Peggy Helphrey, Wayne Sorenson, Richard Cernosek, Sacred Heart Church, Cyrill Kallus, Elizabeth Kallus, Marilyn Kallus Kothmann, Mike Kulhanek, Harry Mazurkiewicz, Joseph Hild, Gus Lindemann, David Machala, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dickinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OpenOffice (Jun '11) Mar '17 Adana 2
rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07) Feb '17 James J 33
Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
South Heart Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Arkansas Resident 1
New In Town (Jul '15) Aug '15 KingFix 4
See all Dickinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dickinson Forum Now

Dickinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dickinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Dickinson, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC