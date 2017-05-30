Another North Dakota fish record falls; 2nd in 2 weeks Tuesday, May 16
The state Game and Fish Department says Derek Larson, of Mandan, used a bow and arrow to land a state record buffalo fish on May 5 in the Heart Butte Reservoir. The 57-pound, 8-ounce whopper beat the previous record of 54 pounds, a fish taken in the Heart River in 2011 by Dickinson resident Keith Huschka.
