Another North Dakota fish record fall...

Another North Dakota fish record falls; 2nd in 2 weeks Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday May 16 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The state Game and Fish Department says Derek Larson, of Mandan, used a bow and arrow to land a state record buffalo fish on May 5 in the Heart Butte Reservoir. The 57-pound, 8-ounce whopper beat the previous record of 54 pounds, a fish taken in the Heart River in 2011 by Dickinson resident Keith Huschka.

Dickinson, ND

