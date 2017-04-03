TR library faces cut

Minot Daily News

Money for a library honoring Roosevelt - who said he never would have been president if he had not spent time in North Dakota's Badlands - has disappeared from the state budget. It's part of an effort to reinforce the budget at Dickinson State University, hardest hit of the state's 11 public colleges and universities.

