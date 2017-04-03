Bismarck Main Street Minute: 2 news boutiques open in Bismarck
Two new clothing stores opened their doors. Out of Town just moved to its permanent spot and PrimRose Boutique opened up on Rosser Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
