Heitkamp opposes Trump call to end rural air subsidies Friday, March 17
U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says President Donald Trump's call to eliminate subsidized air service to rural communities could hurt three North Dakota cities. The North Dakota Democrat says the Essential Air Service program makes affordable air travel available in Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown.
