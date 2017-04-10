Heitkamp opposes Trump call to end ru...

Heitkamp opposes Trump call to end rural air subsidies Friday, March 17

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says President Donald Trump's call to eliminate subsidized air service to rural communities could hurt three North Dakota cities. The North Dakota Democrat says the Essential Air Service program makes affordable air travel available in Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dickinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OpenOffice (Jun '11) Mar 23 Adana 2
rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07) Feb '17 James J 33
Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
South Heart Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
News 10 things to know about the new Maine-Nova Scot... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Randal 1
Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Arkansas Resident 1
See all Dickinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dickinson Forum Now

Dickinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dickinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Dickinson, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC