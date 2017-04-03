Four generations gather for photo

Four generations gather for photo

Friday Mar 10

The Maestas family recently gathered to celebrate four generations with Rudy Eugene Maestas Sr., Rudy Eugene Maestas Jr., Ryan Derek Maestas, and Ryatt Eugene Maestas, born on Dec. 21, 2016, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Brittany Spalding of Idaho and Ryan Maestas of Cortez.

