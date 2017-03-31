Casa Jackson Hospital for Malnourished Children opens in Guatemala
The GOD'S CHILD Project founder and executive director, Patrick Atkinson, was joined by Gene and Sue Jackson, from Dickinson, N.D., for the event Friday.
