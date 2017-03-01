Accused flight attendant unlikely to get maximum sentence
This undated file photo provided by the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department in Bismarck, N.D., shows Justin Cox-Sever, of Tempe, Ariz. Cox-Sever, a flight attendant accused of fabricating bomb threats on two U.S. flights in 2015, signed a plea deal Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, with prosecutors to avoid trial but still could spend decades in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Dickinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07)
|Feb 15
|James J
|33
|Charlotte, Tx (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|South Heart Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|10 things to know about the new Maine-Nova Scot... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Randal
|1
|How Thanksgiving Became All Dinner, No Worship (Nov '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|7
|Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Arkansas Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dickinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC