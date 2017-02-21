Temperatures rising to spring-like le...

Temperatures rising to spring-like levels this week Wednesday, February 15

Forecasters predict a temporary taste of spring this week when temperatures could rise to record-breaking levels in North Dakota. The mercury could hit 63 degrees Thursday in Dickinson.

