Flight attendant accused of bogus threat plans to plead guilty
Justin Cox-Sever was a flight attendant who was arrested following an alleged bomb threat in 2015. A flight attendant who's accused of making a bogus threat during a flight from Charlottesville to Chicago plans to plead guilty.
