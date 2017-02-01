Bill to put all of ND on Central time...

Bill to put all of ND on Central time zone, end daylight savings Thursday, January 12

Thursday Jan 12

A state senator from Devils Lake has a bill that would put all of North Dakota in the Central time zone and end daylight saving time. "There are people that say 'daylight saving time, it's silly, it doesn't make any sense'", Republican Dave Oehlke said.

