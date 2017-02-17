Accused flight attendant negotiating ...

Accused flight attendant negotiating plea agreement

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Star Tribune

A flight attendant accused of making fake bomb threats on two Skywest flights in the U.S. in 2015 is negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors and likely won't stand trial. Justin Cox-Sever, of Tempe, Arizona, is accused of making the threats on a July 2015 flight from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Chicago, and on a September 2015 flight from Minneapolis to Dickinson, North Dakota.

