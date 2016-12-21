I-94 to Close at 5:30pm Monday
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will CLOSE both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 from Dickinson to Jamestown with the exception of the Bismarck/Mandan Metro Area at 5:30 p.m. this evening due to the roadway becoming blocked with heavy snow drifts at overhead structures and vehicles blocking the roadway. In addition conditions include extreme ice, compacted snow and blowing and drifting snow causing long stretches of icy roads and near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Dickinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|South Heart Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|16
|rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07)
|Apr '16
|Barb in MN
|32
|10 things to know about the new Maine-Nova Scot... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Randal
|1
|How Thanksgiving Became All Dinner, No Worship (Nov '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|7
|ancestor in New England, SD (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Marie in AZ
|1
|Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Arkansas Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dickinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC