I-94 closure extended to Fargo; I-29 closed from Fargo to Canada
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have extended the closure of I-94 between Valley City and Fargo. Eastbound and westbound I-94 is now CLOSED from Dickinson to Fargo.
