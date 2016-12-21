NDDOT closing I-94 from Mandan to Dic...

NDDOT closing I-94 from Mandan to Dickinson due to weather conditions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will close eastbound and westbound I-94 from Mandan to Dickinson at 5:30 p.m. Central Time due to the roadway becoming blocked with heavy snow drifts at overhead structures. Conditions include extreme ice, compacted snow and blowing and drifting snow causing long stretches of icy roads and near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dickinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't understan... Dec 7 Don Birkholz 1
South Heart Music Thread (May '12) Nov 30 Musikologist 16
rumors on legend auto body (Aug '07) Apr '16 Barb in MN 32
News 10 things to know about the new Maine-Nova Scot... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Randal 1
News How Thanksgiving Became All Dinner, No Worship (Nov '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 7
ancestor in New England, SD (Jan '16) Jan '16 Marie in AZ 1
Dickinson State University President Job Candid... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Arkansas Resident 1
See all Dickinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dickinson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Stark County was issued at December 25 at 4:20PM CST

Dickinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dickinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Dickinson, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC