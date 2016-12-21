NDDOT closing I-94 from Mandan to Dickinson due to weather conditions

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will close eastbound and westbound I-94 from Mandan to Dickinson at 5:30 p.m. Central Time due to the roadway becoming blocked with heavy snow drifts at overhead structures. Conditions include extreme ice, compacted snow and blowing and drifting snow causing long stretches of icy roads and near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions.

