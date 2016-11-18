Minot resident dies in 2-vehicle crash

Minot resident dies in 2-vehicle crash

Nov 18, 2016 Read more: Minot Daily News

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Jules Wyum, 76, died in the crash when the car Wyum was driving, a 1992 Buick Century, was rear-ended by another vehicle. Ashlynn Dietz, 20, Beach, driving a 2013 Kia Sportage, and Wyum both were going west on Interstate 94 from Dickinson when the accident happened at 11:23 a.m. Wyum was ahead of Dietz, and Dietz rear-ended Wyum in the left lane.

