Dangerous conditions shutting down part of Interstate-94
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing eastbound and westbound I-94 from Mandan to Dickinson will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The road is becoming blocked with heavy snow drifts at overhead structures.
