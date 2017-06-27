ND Marine accounted for from WWII

Tuesday Jun 6

A North Dakota Marine who fought and died 74 years ago in the Battle of Tarawa in the Pacific Theater of World War II will be laid to rest in Lakota, his hometown, on Saturday. Marine Field Music 1st Class Warren G. Nelson, 20, of Lakota, was accounted for recently, according to the Defense's Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Accounting Agency.

