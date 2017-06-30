An 18 year old North Dakota man is in jail, facing attempted murder charges
Officials in the Towner County Court House say Sam Bjornstad will have his initial court hearing on Tuesday and could be formally charged with attempted murder. Still little details are known about how a domestic incident unfolded on Sunday evening when Bjornstad was arrested.
