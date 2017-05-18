St. John boy dies in two-vehicle cras...

St. John boy dies in two-vehicle crash near Cando

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Minot Daily News

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a 6-year-old boy from St. John and two other people from St. John were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 281, three miles north of Cando, today. Injured were a 52-year-old man, the driver of a 1999 Pontiac Mountaineer, and a 47-year-old female passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Devils Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bambam (Aug '16) Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
bambam (Aug '16) Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
Gerald thin elk (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lakota child 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bubba 1
Stroke (Aug '14) Aug '14 Adamcmanning 1
News Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06) May '14 Leah Anderson 6
See all Devils Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Devils Lake Forum Now

Devils Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Devils Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Devils Lake, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC