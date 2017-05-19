No areas of sheen or diesel fuel on Devils Lake after spill Friday, May 19
State health officials are continuing to monitor the cleanup of about 500 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled into Devils Lake in northeast North Dakota. Officials say the spill happened Tuesday at the Army National Guard's Camp Grafton facility when a diesel fuel dispenser malfunctioned.
