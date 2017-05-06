How to protect yourself from mosquito...

How to protect yourself from mosquito season

Next Story Prev Story
May 6, 2017 Read more: Valley News Live

Spring and Summer are mosquitoes favorite time of year, and the climate of North Dakota and Minnesota are the perfect environment for them. "Up here we have the wet season, high humidity, standing water, especially if you go up to Devils Lake North Dakota," said Rick Kuhn, owner of Veterans Pest Control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Devils Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bambam (Aug '16) Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
bambam (Aug '16) Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
Gerald thin elk (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lakota child 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bubba 1
Stroke (Aug '14) Aug '14 Adamcmanning 1
News Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06) May '14 Leah Anderson 6
See all Devils Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Devils Lake Forum Now

Devils Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Devils Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Devils Lake, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC