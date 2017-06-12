Diesel Fuel Spill South of Devils Lake

Diesel Fuel Spill South of Devils Lake

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Valley News Live

A diesel fuel spill happened in North Dakota at the Army National Guard's Camp Grafton in Ramsey County just 6 miles south of Devils Lake. According to North Dakota Department of Health, Tuesday a system malfunctioned on the diesel fuel dispenser causing 1,286 gallons of fuel to leak out.

