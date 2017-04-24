Traill County may foot hospital bills for Daniel Michael Two Hearts
Valley News Live has learned Traill County may be asked to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills if a man accused of shooting at officers and stealing a car with a baby inside does not have insurance or cannot pay. It's been reported that Traill County State's Attorney Charlie Stock informed the commissioners at a recent meeting that Altru Hospital may ask them to foot the hospital bills for Daniel Michael Two Hearts.
