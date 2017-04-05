Owens College off fiscal watch; leade...

Owens College off fiscal watch; leader to depart

Having accomplished his goal Tuesday of seeing Owens Community College taken off the state-designated fiscal watch, President Mike Bower announced he intends to step down as the school's sixth president. During Tuesday's board of trustees meeting, Mr. Bower announced the school is now off the fiscal watch list, which was met with applause from trustees and staff.

