Grand Forks area car chase ends in arrest and burnt car
A Highway Patrol officer says police found a Camaro speeding at more than 100 miles per hour near Larimore on Highway 2. The driver eventually got the car stuck in an agriculture park. Authorities say James Smith Jr., of Devils Lake, then fled on foot.
