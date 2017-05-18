Grand Forks area car chase ends in ar...

Grand Forks area car chase ends in arrest and burnt car

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

A Highway Patrol officer says police found a Camaro speeding at more than 100 miles per hour near Larimore on Highway 2. The driver eventually got the car stuck in an agriculture park. Authorities say James Smith Jr., of Devils Lake, then fled on foot.

