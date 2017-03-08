Flood outlook update: "Record" thaw lowered overall flood risk slightly
Officials at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks say our recent "record" thaw conditions lowered the overall flood risk slightly. They say the threat for significant, impactful snowmelt flooding is still very high for the Devils Lake Basin, where near record runoff is projected.
