Devils Lake man takes $20,000 from at least nine people and never does any work promised
A man from Devils Lake has been banned from doing contract work in North Dakota after taking more than $20,000 from at least nine people without doing any of the promised work. The Consumer Protection division of the North Dakota Attorney General's office sued Wayne Joseph Delorme, Jr. "for violations of the consumer fraud and contractor licensing laws" according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Devils Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bambam (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|bambam (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|Gerald thin elk (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lakota child
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bubba
|1
|Stroke (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Adamcmanning
|1
|Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06)
|May '14
|Leah Anderson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Devils Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC