Devils Lake man takes $20,000 from at...

Devils Lake man takes $20,000 from at least nine people and never does any work promised

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Valley News Live

A man from Devils Lake has been banned from doing contract work in North Dakota after taking more than $20,000 from at least nine people without doing any of the promised work. The Consumer Protection division of the North Dakota Attorney General's office sued Wayne Joseph Delorme, Jr. "for violations of the consumer fraud and contractor licensing laws" according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Devils Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bambam (Aug '16) Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
bambam (Aug '16) Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
Gerald thin elk (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lakota child 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bubba 1
Stroke (Aug '14) Aug '14 Adamcmanning 1
News Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06) May '14 Leah Anderson 6
See all Devils Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Devils Lake Forum Now

Devils Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Devils Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Devils Lake, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC