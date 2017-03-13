Chances of major flooding in Devils L...

Chances of major flooding in Devils Lake region remain high Thursday

Thursday Mar 2

The National Weather Service says the chances of major flooding in the Devils Lake region of northeastern North Dakota remain high. The outlook released Thursday is predicting a 3- to 4-foot rise on Devils Lake, with a 10 percent chance the lake could exceed its record level of 1,454.3 feet in June 2011.

Devils Lake, ND

