Amtrak train freed from snow after 13 hours
After about 13 hours of being stuck in the snow west of Rugby, crews were able to free an eastbound Amtrak passenger train from a huge snowbank, Wednesday night, and the train was on its way again. said Marc Magliari, a spokesman for Amtrak in Chicago shortly after the train was freed from the snow.
