Valley City Welcomes 2 New Police Off...

Valley City Welcomes 2 New Police Officers

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Valley City Times-Record

To begin the first regular commission meeting of the year, the Valley City City Commission swore in two new police officers, Christopher Olson and Jason Runge. Originally from Iowa, Officer Runge has lived in Valley City for over 7 years and has worked in the jail as a corrections officer and as a Barnes County Reserve Deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Devils Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bambam Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
bambam Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
Gerald thin elk (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lakota child 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bubba 1
Stroke (Aug '14) Aug '14 Adamcmanning 1
News Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06) May '14 Leah Anderson 6
See all Devils Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Devils Lake Forum Now

Devils Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Devils Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Devils Lake, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC