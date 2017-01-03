Valley City Welcomes 2 New Police Officers
To begin the first regular commission meeting of the year, the Valley City City Commission swore in two new police officers, Christopher Olson and Jason Runge. Originally from Iowa, Officer Runge has lived in Valley City for over 7 years and has worked in the jail as a corrections officer and as a Barnes County Reserve Deputy.
