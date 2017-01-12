Proposal submitted to end Daylight Saving Time in North Dakota
A new bill before North Dakota lawmakers would eliminate Daylight Saving Time and would make the whole state fall under Central Standard Time. Supporters say it will make business easier to conduct in the state since you won't have to remember the time change.
