Minot police arrest armed felon after car chase

Monday Jan 16

A Devils Lake man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after crashing his car into a snowbank in an attempt to flee Minot police officers Saturday. Minot Police arrested Joshua Sinawa, 20, in connection with an incident that began with an attempted traffic stop for a broken brake light at about 1:17 p.m. in the 800 block on North Broadway.

