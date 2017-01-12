Carencro man indicted for second-degr...

Carencro man indicted for second-degree murder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

She was found shot to death in the 100-block of Georgine Street in Duson last September. It was first called in as a suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Devils Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bambam Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
bambam Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
Gerald thin elk (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lakota child 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bubba 1
Stroke (Aug '14) Aug '14 Adamcmanning 1
News Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06) May '14 Leah Anderson 6
See all Devils Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Devils Lake Forum Now

Devils Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Devils Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Devils Lake, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,614 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC