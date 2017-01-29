29-year-old deputy killed in shootout...

29-year-old deputy killed in shootout near Belcourt, ND

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Valley News Live

Sheriff Gerald Medrud says 29-year-old Colt Allery had been with the department for 3 months. Allery had previously worked for the Rolla Police Department and as a tribal police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Devils Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bambam Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
bambam (Aug '16) Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
Gerald thin elk (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lakota child 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bubba 1
Stroke (Aug '14) Aug '14 Adamcmanning 1
News Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06) May '14 Leah Anderson 6
See all Devils Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Devils Lake Forum Now

Devils Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Devils Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Devils Lake, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC