29-year-old deputy killed in shootout near Belcourt, ND
Sheriff Gerald Medrud says 29-year-old Colt Allery had been with the department for 3 months. Allery had previously worked for the Rolla Police Department and as a tribal police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Devils Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bambam
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|bambam (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|Gerald thin elk (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lakota child
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bubba
|1
|Stroke (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Adamcmanning
|1
|Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06)
|May '14
|Leah Anderson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Devils Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC